Ingénieur Sécurité Réseaux

mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Reporting to the Head of Network Services, the Network Services Engineer main objectives are:



➢ Operate the network security services of the network platforms.

■ WAN - 7 different telco operator

■ MAN - 1 managed service

■ LAN / perimetric security

● 2 datacenters

● 9 HeadQuarters

● 1600 rental stations

■ Firewalls

■ WAF - security of E-commerce platform

■ VPN - 130 countries in the world

■ Load-balancing - 200 applications

■ DNS - for 6000 employees and 200 applications

■ Web Proxy - security for the whole group employees including mobile devices



➢ To be the security referent for the Network Services team and the privileged contact for all the

network security topics



➢ With the CISO and security team, improve the network security and ensure that the network security

best practices are implemented



➢ Track security alerts and communicate on network security incidents and vulnerability



➢ Design, configure, implement and maintain the network and security platforms and their associated

software, provide and update all the technical documentation



➢ Ensure a technological watch for the platforms and services under his responsibility



➢ Follow project management methodology and demonstrate best-practices in network documentation

as required.



➢ Daily triage, and update/resolution of tickets generated by ITSM ticketing system



➢ Manage all the requests in a professional and courteous business manner with an emphasis on customer satisfaction.



➢ Must be able to be on-call



PERSONAL PROFILE OF POSITION HOLDER

Previous experience Minimum 5 - 7 years of experience in operating IT production service and specialized on Network Operations and Security





Specific skills



-In-depth knowledge of Network Security (Firewall, WAF, Proxy, VPN etc.)

-In-depth experience with PaloAlto firewall technology is an asset for this position

-In-depth knowledge of Network (LAN, MAN, WAN, network services).

-Customer service oriented, able to work in a dynamic and fast paced

environment.

-Excellent communication, interpersonal and troubleshooting skills.

-Able to work in a multicultural environment

- Languages English fluency, French, Spanish or other languages is a plus





Salaire : 55k€-65k€ selon profil

Date annonce : 03/03/2022

Date de debut : 03/03/2022

