Information Security Specialist
mai 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber is partnering with a global brand to identify an Information Security Specialist to support security initiatives across EMEA. Reporting to the CISO, this person will liaise with senior stakeholders across the business to deliver security aims and objectives.
This opportunity is well suited to someone with a strong knowledge of various security domains including governance, risk & compliance, data protection, incident response, application security and identity access management.
Responsibilities:
- Perform risk assessments and gap analysis to develop security roadmaps
- Develop incident response plans and act in a business facing capacity during incident management and remediation
- Co-ordinating vulnerability management and penetration testing activities
- Leading the implementation of security controls, policies and procedures
- Driving security awareness and education programmes
- Experience of incident response planning and management
- Utilisation of security frameworks such as ISO27001, PCI-DSS & NIST
- Knowledge of data protection, application security and IAM
- Security certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSK
- Ability to engage with 3rd parties and vendors to manage vulnerability management and penetration testing
Salaire : £65,000 - 75,000
Date annonce : 11/05/2021
Date de debut : 11/05/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
