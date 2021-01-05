Information Security Specialist

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber is partnering with a global brand to identify an Information Security Specialist to support security initiatives across EMEA. Reporting to the CISO, this person will liaise with senior s...

Perform risk assessments and gap analysis to develop security roadmaps

Develop incident response plans and act in a business facing capacity during incident management and remediation

Co-ordinating vulnerability management and penetration testing activities

Leading the implementation of security controls, policies and procedures

Driving security awareness and education programmes

Experience of incident response planning and management

Utilisation of security frameworks such as ISO27001, PCI-DSS & NIST

Knowledge of data protection, application security and IAM

Security certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSK

Ability to engage with 3rd parties and vendors to manage vulnerability management and penetration testing

EliteCyber is partnering with a global brand to identify an Information Security Specialist to support security initiatives across EMEA. Reporting to the CISO, this person will liaise with senior stakeholders across the business to deliver security aims and objectives.This opportunity is well suited to someone with a strong knowledge of various security domains including governance, risk & compliance, data protection, incident response, application security and identity access management.Responsibilities:Skills:

Salaire : £65,000 - 75,000

Date annonce : 05/01/2021

Date de debut : 05/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...