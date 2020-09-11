Information Security Manager

septembre 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber are delighted to be partnering with our client for the appointment of a Cyber Security Manager, reporting to the Head of Risk.



An innovative technology company that has recently been founded to service private international clients within their TopCo portfolio has created this greenfield role, covering an eclectic mix of industries such as shipping, financial services, energy within 18 different businesses of variable sizes (smallest headcount of 5, largest 5,000).



You will be empowered to drive change throughout the IT estates of the different companies, which are all historically under-invested in, and in need of complete digital transformation in order to meet the challenges of today.

A major digital transformation is planned for all of the different business units, such as migration from On-Prem to the Cloud and implementation of new software/ERP systems. To achieve this you will be expected to be self-sufficient and bring your working technical security knowledge to the table working closely with the IT Director.



By way of example, this means you will be capable of being able to understand security tools such as SIEM/SOC sufficiently to perform an investigation in the event of an Incident without the aid of an engineer.



You will be responsible for managing stakeholders such as the Managing Directors of the different businesses, implementing GRC and jointy or independantly creating Cyber security strategies, policies and procedures to fit the needs of each organisation whilst aligning them all to common standards such as ISO 27001, NIST frameworks.



Your CISSP or equivalent qualifications will give you the confidence to deal with the wide ranging matters under your responsibility. You will be able to demonstrate incident handling and Cyber investigations carried out in previous roles.



Reporting into the Head of Risk, as the company grows the role will evolve into a CISO position (currently there is a vCISO to support you to get to this stage). Some travel both nationally and internationally will be required to effectively understand your customers' businesses and engage with the various stakeholders.

Salaire : Up to £85k + bonus

Date annonce : 11/09/2020

Date de debut : 11/09/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...