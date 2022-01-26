Information Security Governance & Compliance Specialist (H/F)

EliteCyber represents one of the biggest name in the marketplace but as well in a variety of services like fintech, digital content and communications.They are now looking for an experienced candidate with great knowledge and proficiency in security and governance to assist with information security compliance for the Group companies in the Europe.This position reports to the Regional Information Security Officer, and Information Security Privacy and Governance Department of the Group Headquarters.Role and responsibilities:- Coordinate security and information governance compliance efforts in the European region based on the information security strategy determined by Headquarters - Advise on security best practices and applicable controls frameworks for Europe region group companies - Perform internal compliance assessments based on identified controls - Assist Group companies with remediation and improvement efforts - Assist Group companies with privacy compliance efforts - Assist Group companies with vendor management efforts - Support security incident reporting and management - Provide KPI's and reoccurring reports related to information security compliance efforts - Perform periodic testing to ensure continued audit compliance - Educate key stakeholders - Develop and implement compliance communications strategy addressing needs of parent company and Group companiesMinimum required skills and experience:Preferred qualifications

