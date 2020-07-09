Information Security Consultant

Take full responsibility for delivery of assigned compliance-related projects, such as PCI DSS, ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials, GDPR.

Ensure that realistic project plans or timetables are maintained and ensure regular and accurate communication to stakeholders, providing oral guidance and best practice, as well as creative solutions to client problems.

Provide well-written and concise technical and non-technical reports, prepared to the highest standards of written English.

Ensure timely communication with all stakeholders within the client organisations and the firm so that the clients (in particular) are fully aware of the progress made.

Communicate remaining actions with responsibilities assigned correctly to the customer and the firm as agreed with client.

Take part in a variety of other information security projects as and when required.

Manage internal procedure from commencement to conclusion and ensure that project deliverables are completed within agreed cost, timescale, resourcing and

Support various client pre-engagement interactions including scoping activities, proposal drafting and accompanying sales teams during client site visits, as needed.

Share knowledge and provide support to other team members.

Travel to client sites as required.

Act as a point of contact and communicate with all relevant stakeholders.

Participate in and support the firm's information security certification projects as required.

An understanding of the current trends and developments in cyber security.

Ability to articulate security advice directly to key IT and operational stakeholders.

Experience of managing multiple projects concurrently.

Demonstrable experience of identifying information risks and the commensurate controls.

Awareness of network architectures and experience in identifying strengths and weaknesses within them.

Knowledge and familiarity with information security tools and software, such as AV, FIM, log management tools, etc.

Experience in auditing and evidence gathering, such as ISO 27001, 27002

Experience of documenting initial and final PCI report on compliance documentation.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Subject matter expert in one or many security technologies.

CISSP Certified.

MCSE, CCNA, CCNP, CISCO or other similar technical certifications.

ISO 27001 Lead Auditor.

25 days' annual holiday

Company pension

Private medical insurance

Subsidised gym membership

Frequent team events

We are currently representing the Cyber Practice of a Consultancy firm looking for a security / compliance / security / PCI / 27001 / GDPR Consultant who works with common InfoSec principals, frameworks and standards, and wants to help customers understand their risk posture, helping them define the right course of action. You will ideally have some experience of networks and infrastructure and able to apply your knowledge to technical situations.This role gives you the opportunity to deliver information security-related assessments to a variety of clients across a wide range of industries. This is an exciting opportunity to work on unique projects to help businesses protect themselves by better managing their information risk based on best practice and by meeting their regulatory and legal obligations.You will be able to travel to customer sites, and create reports and guidance based on PCI, 27001 and GDPR and help those business become more secure. You'll be able to work from home approx 50% of your time, with occasional visits to an office (or more if you live near and wish to do so, or less if you do not)You will be joining a rapidly growing team who are continually striving to build on their previous performance. In this role you will need a flexible approach and to be comfortable in the knowledge that the responsibilities of this role constantly evolve as the company continues to grow and expand the services it provides.ResponsibilitiesCandidate ExpectationsYou must be able to demonstrable strong communications skills and be comfortable with providing advice on information security matters. You have an approachable manner whilst maintaining a professional outlook. You will have the ability to assist with scoping clients' compliance projects to ensure a cost-effective solution for the client. You will have delivered multiple projects within budget and time-frame constraints.We are looking for proactive individuals who demonstrate a strong belief in continuous personal and professional development. The ability to plan, oversee and manage your own workload is essential in this position. This is a great opportunity for an individual who is looking for a role with responsibility and who is willing to learn and grow not only with the project but also with the companyEssential SkillsDesirable SkillsBenefits

