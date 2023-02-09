Infinigate Group Appoints New Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships & Alliances

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Infinigate, the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud solutions, is appointing Mathias Bachsleitner as EVP of Global Partnerships and Alliances.

Mathias brings over fifteen years’ experience in international, strategic alliance management – including recent appointments at Orange Cyberdefense, SecureLink Group, NTT Security and Integralis.

In his role, Mathias will foster organic growth for Infinigate across EMEA by reinforcing strategic vendor partnerships, ramping and scaling rising vendors and forming new alliances. His mission is to complement and complete Infinigate’s cybersecurity portfolio, incorporating a wide range of leading-edge solutions for both the SME and enterprise segment.

Following its organic and acquisitive growth over the past year, Infinigate is building and evolving its offering to match its wider and more diverse customer base across the EMEA territory.

Mathias will lead a central team, closely aligned to the existing regional teams and dedicated to delivering the best possible service to vendor partners, ensuring consistency of methodology and propagation of best practices across EMEA.