Inetum to appoint Jacques Pommeraud as CEO, Vincent Rouaix, as Board member, becomes M&A advisor to Inetum

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Bain Capital and Inetum announced that Jacques Pommeraud will be appointed as CEO of Inetum on 27 February 2023 and Vincent Rouaix, as Board Member, will advise Inetum on M&A.

Jacques Pommeraud is a seasoned executive, with deep experience in the technology and services industries with strong technical and technological DNA. He has repeatedly demonstrated his strategic vision, ability to build and coordinate diverse teams across large regional footprints. He holds a track record in delivering breakthrough growth and profitability improvements through ambitious transformations.

About Jacques Pommeraud:

Prior to being appointed at Inetum, Jacques Pommeraud was Executive Vice President of Bureau Veritas in charge of France, Africa and Government Services. He started his career in Strategy Consulting with McKinsey & Co, in Paris and Boston. In 2009, he joined Atos to head up the Group transformation program and gradually extended his responsibilities until he was appointed CEO of Canopy Cloud. In 2014, he joined Salesforce Inc, as Senior Vice President & General Manager Success Services, based in San Francisco, USA, then took on a similar global role at SAP. Jacques Pommeraud, 46, holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées (France) and an MBA from INSEAD.