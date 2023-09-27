Inetum announces the acquisition of 47 QUAI

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Inetum announces the acquisition of 47 QUAI, a firm specializing in consulting and integration of Salesforce solutions. This acquisition is part of Inetum’s strategy to strengthen its support capabilities for all Salesforce business challenges.

As a specialist in Salesforce consulting, integration, and project management, 47 QUAI has developed a widely recognized expertise in the market and has successfully supported a large number of customers in the implementation and optimization of their Salesforce solutions. The 47 QUAI team is composed of 50 Salesforce-certified consultants who bring significant added value to their clients’ projects, particularly in the areas of sales, customer service, marketing, and customer experiences.

The acquisition of 47 QUAI allows Inetum to strengthen its services offering and capabilities related to Salesforce, the world leader in CRM solutions, and to meet the growing needs of its clients in the digitalization of customer relations. The complementary nature of Inetum’s already renowned expertise in Salesforce and that of 47 QUAI will enable the Group to reinforce its leading position, particularly in the insurance and public sectors. Clients will benefit from combined expertise and a global approach to their own challenges in the digitalization and optimization of customer relations.