Incode recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle for Digital Identity

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Incode Technologies Inc. announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2023.[1]

Gartner produces 95 standard Hype Cycles annually covering diverse domains, assisting organizations in monitoring the development and prospects of new technologies.[2] The Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2023, emphasizes innovations that facilitate secure and trusted digital interactions among people, machines, and assets based on digital representations of their physical and virtual identities, according to the report published on July 26.

Gartner writes: "Identity verification can be a key enabler of remote employee or customer interactions, where a high level of assurance in the claimed identity is needed for fraud prevention or compliance purposes. These use cases can include onboarding or account creation, account recovery scenarios, or elevated trust during a high-risk activity, such as a large funds transfer. This can be an alternative to using an orthodox, credential-based authentication method for such events."

Incode has been rapidly expanding its global business. By utilizing its fully-in house developed machine learning algorithms conformant to NIST 800-63-3 standards, Incode offers 30+ services including Identity Verification, Capture, Consent, Non-repudiation, Capture, Risk Control, Business Verification, Authentication, Identity Database, Platform, and Analytics for onboarding and authentication use cases across every major vertical.

With its growth potential widely recognized in the global market, Incode has realized record-breaking expansion of alliances and use cases, innovative product advancements, and industry accolades.

