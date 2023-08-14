Incode Technologies and Carahsoft Partner to Provide World Class Identity Verification Solutions to the Public Sector

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Incode Technologies Inc. and Carahsoft Technology Corp. announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Incode Technologies’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading identity verification solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Incode’s identification and authentication technology is an instantaneous privacy centric identity verification solution designed for all demographics. It protects constituent data, safely manages remote identities at scale and ensures that all constituents can connect to the services they need.

The Incode Omni platform offers remote identity verification and risk assessment during user onboarding, and authentication after onboarding through three core capabilities:

Document authentication: Incode recognizes and classifies ID documents and performs tests to confirm authenticity.

Passive liveness: Incode offers the first NIST-certified passive liveness in the world, which requires no user effort (i.e., no need to blink, move, connect dots, etc.).

Facial recognition: As evaluated by NIST (June 2022, 1:1 Face Recognition Vendor Test report), Incode offers the best combination of facial recognition speed and accuracy for enterprise-grade solutions.

Incode Omni’s design emphasizes privacy, security and compliance while maintaining a frictionless user experience. Not only does Incode Omni provide enterprise-level scalability and real-time results, its accuracy is verified by NIST. By utlitizing machine learning and artificial intelligence, Incode’s technology operates on the edge without requiring humans in the loop.