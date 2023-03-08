Ignition Technology announced its distribution agreement with XM Cyber

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

XM Cyber is changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. XM Cyber’s Exposure Management Platform provides the attacker’s perspective of hybrid cloud networks with a full attack graph of exposures, to gain visibility into security posture and proactively close security gaps that lead to breaches. It enables organizations to quickly remediate issues related to exploitable vulnerabilities, credentials, misconfigurations, user activities, and more. Additionally, it continuously monitors critical security controls across the security stack to validate that cyber security and IT tools are well configured, up and running, and delivering the expected line of defense.

With XM Cyber, businesses save time and money, while enhancing their overall security posture, to ensure a vastly reduced likelihood of experiencing costly breaches that can lead to loss of revenue and reputation.

As a distribution partner, Ignition Technology will promote XM Cyber’s presence in the region and expand relationships with new partners to drive revenue growth. Partners will have access to extensive sales, technical, and marketing support to help their customers remediate exposures at key junctures and eradicate risk with a fraction of the effort.