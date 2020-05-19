Identity and Access Consultant

mai 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

Design, implement and advise on procedures and controls to ensure audit and privacy compliance, where appropriate challenge and improve security and technology policies access controls, especially for role-based access and Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Manage the resolution of issues related to identities, systems access, accounts, authentication, authorization, entitlements, and permissions

Provide oversight and SME input to the design, build, implementation of technology tools that support the Identity & Access Management strategy, objectives and operational requirements.

Work closely with technology teams, Information Security and service owners to support integration, operational management and roadmap development of all IAM services

Support information security, compliance, legal and privacy functions to drive culture and behaviour change and provide assurance on effective and secure IAM operations

Mentor and train junior team members in the development, implementation, review, and testing of IAM processes, controls and tools

Identification of strategic opportunities for improvement of Identity management based on industry trends, best practices and business needs

Extensive experience working in IT and IAM

Experience in IT service delivery, operational delivery of IAM function

Expert knowledge with IAM and PAM/PIM/PAW technologies, processes and controls

The following certifications: Microsoft 100,101,500,900 Azure 100,101,500,900

Working knowledge of information security and privacy framework e.g. NIST, ISO27000 series, GDPR

Ability to quickly learn, understand, and work with new and emerging technologies, methodologies and solutions

Strong problem-solving skills

Ability to set objectives and make decisions at the appropriate time, taking into account the needs of the situation, priorities, constraints and the availability of necessary information

As an Identity and Security expert at our client, a Microsoft partner specialised in Cloud Information Security for Enterprise clients, you will advise on and implement high-level Identity and Access Management solutions to corporate customers.Due to an increase in demand for their services that sit within the Microsoft Enterprise Mobility and Security suite, this newly created position will see you in a both customer-facing and operational role in technologies such as Microsoft Identity Manager Microsoft Enterprise Mobility and Security, Microsoft Cloud services and MS Azure Sentinel (PIM, PAM,PAW).Boasting a strong reputation in their area of expertise, this company takes a very personalised approach to career progression and aims to impress clients through the quality of their work as opposed to merely portraying a corporate image.You will benefit from a tailored progression plan, an exceptional Enterprise level client customer base, a friendly working environment and the chance to work with cutting edge technologies.You can also work from home the majority of the time with access to offices in West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.Your responsibilities:What you bring to the role

Salaire : 35,000 to 45,000

Date annonce : 19/05/2020

Date de debut : 19/05/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...