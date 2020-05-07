IT Security Engineer
mai 2020 par Elite Cyber Group
Our National client is looking for a Security Engineer to work in their busy Manchester office.. Responsibilities include : Assist and lead in technical Incident Response investigations and mitigati...
Our National client is looking for a Security Engineer to work in their busy Manchester office.. Responsibilities include:
Assist and lead in technical Incident Response investigations and mitigation. Become a key member of the European infrastructure team and provide level 2 and 3 security support on IT infrastructure.
Provide operational support to enable a secure and flexible European computing environment.
Understand current and emerging security threats
Communicate threats and deliver training and awareness programmes to staff
Pro-actively monitor and maintain the Network Security Infrastructure
Implement firewall changes where required
Take ownership of any technical security issues and own them through to resolution
Participate and manage business driven projects, liaising with stakeholders
Design technical solutions where appropriate
Represent IT Security in the technical design, review and approval of IT solutions
Help provide technical IT security training to the IT teams, including where appropriate source material.
Keep abreast of the latest IT security threats and risks and where appropriate advise/recommend the deployment of new solutions or processes to protect Advantage Smollan's corporate Assets
Support technical IT security implementation initiatives and projects to meet the requirements of Advantage Smollan and/or regulations
Provide technical assistance, support and cover to infrastructure teams during busy periods
You will have:
Proven experience in a Cyber Security position with a focus on technical incident response, and threat monitoring
Knowledge of best practices in modern security architectures, including Cloud architecture and incident response
Solid knowledge of a corporate IT infrastructure security
Demonstrated expertise in the Information Security field
Experience with threat prevention techniques and tools
Possessing one of the following certifications will be an advantage: SANS GIAC, CCSA, CCSE
Awareness of industry standards - PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, GPG 13
Awareness of common exploits and vulnerabilities
Solid network engineering and server architecture awareness
Previous hands on experience in network/server and security operational roles
What we are looking for:
Positive approach at all times
A strong dedication to maintaining quality and time-sensitive customer service
A calm and patient approach when assisting all local countries
Excellent technical, communication and interpersonal skills especially when dealing with senior management
Good Management skills
Strong Project Management skills
Ability to liaise with key stakeholders and handle/prioritise competing demands
Candidate will need to be a strong team player
Passion and confidence
Graduate, ideally in a technical/Engineering subject
Previous experience in working in a multi-national environment would be a distinct advantage
Salaire : 65.000
Date annonce : 07/05/2020
Date de debut : 07/05/2020
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
Tweeter