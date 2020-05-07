IT Security Engineer

Elite Cyber Group

Our National client is looking for a Security Engineer to work in their busy Manchester office.. Responsibilities include:

Assist and lead in technical Incident Response investigations and mitigation. Become a key member of the European infrastructure team and provide level 2 and 3 security support on IT infrastructure.

Provide operational support to enable a secure and flexible European computing environment.

Understand current and emerging security threats



Communicate threats and deliver training and awareness programmes to staff

Pro-actively monitor and maintain the Network Security Infrastructure

Implement firewall changes where required

Take ownership of any technical security issues and own them through to resolution

Participate and manage business driven projects, liaising with stakeholders

Design technical solutions where appropriate

Represent IT Security in the technical design, review and approval of IT solutions

Help provide technical IT security training to the IT teams, including where appropriate source material.



Keep abreast of the latest IT security threats and risks and where appropriate advise/recommend the deployment of new solutions or processes to protect Advantage Smollan's corporate Assets

Support technical IT security implementation initiatives and projects to meet the requirements of Advantage Smollan and/or regulations

Provide technical assistance, support and cover to infrastructure teams during busy periods

You will have:

Proven experience in a Cyber Security position with a focus on technical incident response, and threat monitoring

Knowledge of best practices in modern security architectures, including Cloud architecture and incident response



Solid knowledge of a corporate IT infrastructure security

Demonstrated expertise in the Information Security field

Experience with threat prevention techniques and tools

Possessing one of the following certifications will be an advantage: SANS GIAC, CCSA, CCSE

Awareness of industry standards - PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, GPG 13

Awareness of common exploits and vulnerabilities

Solid network engineering and server architecture awareness

Previous hands on experience in network/server and security operational roles

What we are looking for:

Positive approach at all times

A strong dedication to maintaining quality and time-sensitive customer service

A calm and patient approach when assisting all local countries

Excellent technical, communication and interpersonal skills especially when dealing with senior management

Good Management skills

Strong Project Management skills

Ability to liaise with key stakeholders and handle/prioritise competing demands

Candidate will need to be a strong team player

Passion and confidence

Graduate, ideally in a technical/Engineering subject

Previous experience in working in a multi-national environment would be a distinct advantage

