IDEX Biometrics payment card solution fully certified by Mastercard

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

IDEX Biometrics has successfully completed the full Mastercard certification and received Conformity Compliance Statement (CCS) for its IDEX Biometrics Payment Card solution1. The complete and certified biometric card solution includes the IDEX biometric sensor, a Linxens EMV2 module including Infineon’s SLC38B secure element, card inlay with antenna, and the IDEX card operating system with payment applets. Biometric payment cards built on the IDEX Biometrics payment card solution will provide seamless payment experiences for consumers around the world.

The IDEX Biometrics payment card solution has successfully completed Mastercard’s Compliance Assessment and Security Testing (CAST). This is the final Mastercard certification step and follows the previously announced FTAS certification of the sensor performance. Smartcard manufacturers can now fully leverage this certification for their Letters of Approval (LoA) without having to complete compliance tests on their own, significantly reducing development cost and time to market.

More than 15 global and regional card manufacturers and resellers have already selected the IDEX Biometrics certified payment card solution, as they respond to the increasing demand from banks and fintechs for biometric payment cards.