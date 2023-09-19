IDEX Biometrics and KL HI-TECH to launch biometric payment cards in India

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

With an annual production capacity of 36 million dual-interface payment cards, KL HI-TECH holds certifications in various ISO classes and is accredited by Visa, Mastercard, and RuPay. KL HI-TECH’s client portfolio includes major banks across India and Asia. KL HI-TECH biometric cards are expected to start reaching bank consumers in the first quarter of 2024.