ICS Technical Lead

EliteCyber represents a large industrial group with a global presence and a reputation that is no longer to be done (or almost) for the quality of their products and systems. In a unique, digital e...

Define and specify dedicated secure solutions: analysis of customer requirements, support for costing, technical choices and solution design

Implement the security measures required at the system level, define the associated verification tests and ensure the traceability of the information system security requirements.

Manage cybersecurity throughout the lifecycle of a business achievement, integrating the approval and maintenance of security conditions with customers.

Carry out, from time to time, organizational and technical audits of information security.

Contribute to the creation of offers by bringing your knowledge of client applications.

Propose, develop and deliver differentiating expertise for the target markets.

Communicate, consolidate and share know-how internally and with our customers.



Short trips (10%) in France and abroad.

Cybersecurity engineer (4 years, IT / network training) with a first significant experience of cybersecurity in an industrial environment.

Control of IP networks, industrial networks, system administration, protection technique (hardening, cryptography, PKI, network segregation, IDS, firewall, SIEM ...).

Knowledge of cybersecurity standards and repositories: ANSSI, LPM, ISO / IEC27001 / 2, IEC62443, NIST…

Knowledge of risk analysis methodologies: EBIOS or similar (ISO / IEC27005). Knowledge of CISSP, ISO2700x, GSEC, IEC62443 certifications.

Good interpersonal skills, creativity, efficiency and thoroughness.

Customer orientation: listen, understand, clarify, prescribe the appropriate solutions and expertise

Fluent French AND English essential (written and oral). Proficiency in another language is a plus.

Salaire : 60k€/75k€ (selon profil)

Date annonce : 06/01/2021

Date de debut : 06/01/2021

