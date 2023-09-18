Hanwha Vision launches the TNV-C7013RC corner mount camera with AI

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision has launched the TNV-C7013RC corner mount camera with AI, for fewer false alarms and more efficient forensic search. Designed specifically for correctional facilities and mental health settings with an anti-ligature casing, the camera is one of the latest in Hanwha Vision’s expansion of AI cameras.

False alarm reduction and object detection

Enabling operators to monitor settings 24/7, the addition of AI improves accuracy and reduces false alarms, only alerting operators to events that do require their attention and action. AI allows for greater efficiency when searching video playback for an event or object/person of interest by distinguishing objects from their surroundings. Objects are detected and classified in real time. The camera can additionally detect clothing colour if needed, for instance the colour of inmates’ overalls.

Virtual area and line crossing

To improve safety and control access, the TNV-C7013RC can also establish virtual areas that trigger events when an object is detected within the defined area. A similar alert can be shared for line crossing. As well as alerting operators to potential trespassing, this feature can also detect loitering and intrusion. Newly added Boolean logic rules can make event triggers more effective by grouping them to issue an alert when a specific set of (up to 3) events are detected; for example, an object (person) is identified and enters a specific area, but alarms are not sounded until they cross a line within the area.

Improved image quality

With WiseNRII and Prefer Shutter control, the TNV-C7013RC decreases noise and blur around detected objects. By re-adjusting Prefer Shutter value to an optimal level, the motion blur of fast-moving objects can be reduced. Simultaneously, extreme WDR uses multi-frame scene analysis technology to provide clear images even in environments with strong backlight conditions.

The TNV-C7013RC is equipped with the Wisenet7 SoC that further improves image quality during the day and night. It delivers forensic-level image quality and enhanced low-light performance at 4K and 6MP@30fps and 2MP@120fps.

Enhanced design

Alongside the new AI features, the TNV-C7013RC has a host of enhancements that improves the camera’s daily operations and ability to fit into the background of environments. These include 940nm IR that is invisible to human eyes, minimising unnecessary distress to patients and inmates. The camera also has a 128o x 100o FoV to cover all areas of a square room.

Industry-leading cybersecurity

The TNV-C7013RC comes with end-to-end cybersecurity that securely stores key information and pre-empts hacking risks with unauthorised access blocking. It is also FIPS 140-2 level 2 certified.