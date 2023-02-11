Hackuity Strengthens Organisation and UK Leadership with New Appointments

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Hackuity announced the broadening of experience and continued growth trajectory with the appointments of Matthew Fox as Vice President of Sales EMEA and Skyler Schmanski as Vice President of Marketing. In addition, Hackuity has rounded out its UK team with new hires including a Dave Henderson as Senior Account Executive, Joseph Rich as Account Executive, and James Alderman as Sales Engineer.

Hackuity ended 2022 on an upward trend announcing the opening of UK, Singapore, and Netherlands offices as it continued its global expansion. In addition, Hackuity celebrated:

– Raising €12 million in funds

– 330% growth in global team members

– Adding 20 new integrations with third-party cybersecurity tools, most notably connectors with CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight (EDR), Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (EDR), SonarCloud.io (SAST), and Rapid7 InsightVM (Vulnerability scanner)

Skyler Schmanski brings in-depth cybersecurity marketing experience as the former Deputy CMO at Alsid and, following its 2021 acquisition, the Head of the Marketing Innovation Lab at Tenable where he managed 50+ project teams to launch new innovations across every marketing practice. Schmanski will focus on scaling Hackuity’s marketing machine, thought leadership, and visibility to a worldwide audience.

Matthew Fox joins Hackuity following extensive experience in cybersecurity and sales across the EU and US. In his most recent position at Cymulate, Fox established new regions for the business DACH, Nordics, & Benelux.