Goldilock Selected For Prestigious NATO DIANA Accelerator Programme

November 2023 by Patrick LEBRETON

Goldilock, British cybersecurity company and creator of the unique physical network isolation solution "Drawbridge", has today announced that it has been selected as one of 30 participants out of 1,300 applicants, to be accepted into the NATO DIANA accelerator programme, on merit of its unique physical disconnection solution.

The DIANA accelerator programme is designed to equip businesses with the skills and knowledge to navigate the world of deep tech and dual-use innovation. It provides an immersive curriculum that integrates the NATO innovation network and strategic business partners from the commercial and defence markets.

The six-month programme consists of ten modules meticulously crafted to empower participants to develop into viable dual-use ventures, building on Goldilock’s innovative technology which is already available in the civilian sphere. The team will gain a comprehensive understanding of the dual-use landscape, leveraging insights and experience gained via Defence and Security Accelerator, National Cyber Security For Startups and Department for Business and Trade programs, acquiring the expertise to navigate both commercial and defence markets with success.

Companies accepted into the DIANA accelerator programme gain access to several opportunities: grants to support technology development and demonstration,10+ accelerators and 90+ test centres across the Alliance, mentoring from scientists, engineers, industry partners, end users, and government procurement experts, and pathways to market within the NATO enterprise and 31 Allied markets.

Goldilock’s unique Drawbridge solution is gaining global recognition both within the defence sector and the cybersecurity industry more widely. Following the establishment of its R&D facilities in the West Midlands two years ago, the company has participated in several other incubation and acceleration programmes, including the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre’s joint NCSC For Startups programme with Plexal, and the UK Ministry of Defence’s Defence and Security Accelerator, further solidifying its position at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

Additional accolades and acknowledgements this year include:

– Recognised by the UK Department of Science, Information and Technology (DSIT) in partnership with Infosecurity Europe as a startup finalist for most innovative cyber-SME.

– Awarded Hardware/Endpoint Device of the Year in the 2023 Technology Reseller Awards.

– Chosen as a finalist for the 2023 KPMG UK Tech Innovator competition.

– Most recently, Goldilock secured $1.7 million in a seed round led by New York Angels and Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York.