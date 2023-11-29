General Electric investigates claims of cyber attack and data theft by IntelBroker - BlackFog Comment

November 2023 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

General Electric is currently investigating claims of cyber attack and data theft by IntelBroker. The group claims they accessed information related to confidential military projects the company is working on with the DARPA. They attempted to sell its network access for $500 on a hacker forum.The commentary from Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog

“IntelBroker has already been responsible for a handful of high-profile attacks, with a reputable ability to steal very sensitive information. This attack will not only have a negative impact on the company itself but could have substantial implications for the current sensitive military projects the company tends to work on, which could in turn threaten U.S. national security. Data related to the government is highly prized, so companies in collaboration with government agencies need to be reminded that they also have a responsibility to protect that data from exfiltration and malicious use. With the adoption and implementation of cybersecurity defenses that prevent data exfiltration both in the network and through third-party suppliers, the U.S. and affiliated companies can ensure they stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.”