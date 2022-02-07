Front-End Developer

février 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Come on board and be part of something big ! Elitecyber represents his client, world-leading Commerce Media Platform that helps brands daily to turn goals into results thanks to a very various ran...

Act as a contributing team member of the Security Team to support and develop our security platforms

Be a member of the Security Task Force to support security detection and response activities

Act as a creative security problem solver to support security risk management with agile solutions

Contribute to the future as a hands-on security developer engaging the tech functions

Provide energy and knowledge to our team to strengthen our capabilities and skills

Practical experience in front-end development : Python, .NET,Scala, C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript.

Curousity working on security solutions (e.g security event/incident management, vulnerability management, etc) and processes (Vulnerabilities scanner, WAS, WAF, etc.);

Bonus : DevOps and automation skills (CI/CD, Chef, Ansible, Puppet, etc.),

Having previous experience related to pen-testing / bug bounty / ethical hacking is a plus.

Come on board and be part of something big !Elitecyber represents his client, world-leading Commerce Media Platform that helps brands daily to turn goals into results thanks to a very various range of products.A Tech company turned to innovation, progress, and ready to challenge everything. They know to keep their ego at the doors and keep their minds open to create a safe environment where ideas and data-driven culture thrive.What You'll DoWho You ArePERMANENT ROLECAN BE BASED IN ANY EUROPE OFFICES : Madrid, Barcelona, Bordeaux, Grenoble, Paris, Milan, Berlin, London, StockholmHYBRID REMOTE POLICY : 3 days a week remote#Spain #germny #uk #england #sweden #france #paris #devsec #secdev #securitydevelopment #securitydeveloper #incident #vulnerability #was #waf #devops #automation "relocation ~expat #ansible #puppet #api #aws #gcp #azure #c# #git #gradle {maven #jenkins #docker #cyber #cybersecurity #perm #permanent #soc #cybersecurityanalyst #securityanalyst #securityoperations #vulnerabilities #cti #cyberthreat #incidentmanagement #threatdetection #incidentresponse #vulnerabilitymitigation #bugbounty #log #logcollection #opensource #senior #grc #gouvernance #governance #itgovernance #itrisk #compliance #conformité #pssi #riskanalysis #CDI #cert #computeremergencyresponseteam #cybersecurityconsultant #consultantcybersécurité #consultantssi #consultantsécurité #intégrateur #constructeur #editeur #conseil #fw #firewall #firewalling #fortinet #checkpoint #proofpoint #forcepoint #mobileron #adcf5 #proxy #sandboxing #siem #splunk #rapid7 #qualys#itsecurity #infosec #incident #incidenthandling #incidentmanagement #gestiondesincidents #troubleshooting #forensics #siem #dlp #pca #pra #disasterecovery #crisis #crisismanagement #pentest #pentesting #vulnerabilities #vulnerabilityscan #vulnerabilitiesmanagement #log #correlation #securitytools #securityproducts#securityengineer #ingénieursécurité #enduser #clientfinal #job #jobopportunity #cloud #aws #google #google-cloud #datacentr #datacenter #vmware #virtualisation #virtualization €Windows #linux #citrix #google-suite #splunk #symantec #ballabit #one-identity #rapid7 #burp #burp-suite #paloalto #réseau #network #fw #firewall #firewalls #firewalling #F5 #BigIP #ASM #COBIT #TOGAF #cybersecurite #cybersecurity #sécurité-it #itsecurity #cloudsecurity #mobilesecurity #IAM #identityaccessmanagement #gestion-desidentitésnumériques #ad #activedirectory #iaas #paas #api #casb #iot #internetofthethings #IS 2700x #ISO27001 #ISO27002 #ISO27005 #SANS #NIST #CISSP #CISM #GIACGSE #ISC2ISSAP #ISSEP #CCSP #consultant #Cybersecurityengineer #ingénieurcybersécurité #SOC #SecurityOperationcenter #Risques #risk #riskanaysis #anamysederisques #TechnicalSecurity #securitypolicies #Infosec #nformationsecurity #Riskmanagement #ebios #mehari #gapanalysis #international #englis

Salaire : 55k€-75k€ (doe)

Date annonce : 07/02/2022

Date de debut : 07/02/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...