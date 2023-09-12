French Federation of Basketball Streamlines Content Archiving and Discovery With Newsbridge Cloud Media Hub

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Leading AI company solving the video searchability problem, Newsbridge, announced today that the French Federation of Basketball (FFBB) has deployed its Cloud Media Hub and mobile app to improve the efficiency of content archiving, discovery, and sharing. Offering unparalleled scalability, the Cloud Media Hub enables FFBB to quickly share highlights with clubs, players, partners, journalists, sponsors, and more.

"Over its lifetime, the French Federation of Basketball has amassed an extensive amount of content, including more than 1,300 hours of videos and more than 120,000 photos," said Simon Guionnet, head of archive at FFBB. "Newsbridge’s Cloud Media Hub simplifies the way we store, manage, and share live and archived content, providing us with instant access to highlights from anywhere in the world. All of this was done incredibly quickly, with the Newsbridge team moving more than 100 years of archived content from our legacy system to a custom-built Cloud Media Hub within just four weeks."

The Cloud Media Hub centralizes, auto-indexes, and archives FFBB content, enabling photos and video to be rapidly uploaded during basketball games and shared with various stakeholders on the go. With the Cloud Media Hub, editors can find valuable content within just a few seconds of the game starting — about six times faster than before. Basketball players have easy access to content using the Cloud Media Hub’s intelligent collections feature. Players simply log on to the Newsbridge mobile app to share footage from their games and other engagements directly with followers on social media.

"Alongside the French Football and Rugby Federations, we’re honored to now be helping the FFBB preserve the legacy of basketball in France," said Philippe Petitpont, co-founder and CEO at Newsbridge. "With our Cloud Media Hub, FFBB can ensure its treasure trove of photos, videos, and documents are secure and accessible for decades to come. We’re looking forward to working with FFBB on future archive and workflow innovations powered by our new generative AI indexing technology, MXT-1."