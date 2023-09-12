Foxit Enhances Intelligent Document Platform with Advanced AI and Licensing Features

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Foxit announced robust upgrades to its Intelligent Document Platform, the Foxit PDF Editor Suite. These enhancements provide businesses with unparalleled document workflow flexibility, efficiency, and security. Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises worldwide.

Foxit PDF Editor Suite stands at the forefront of the industry, offering a comprehensive Intelligent Document Platform. Beyond its superior PDF editing capabilities, it integrates eSign functionalities and AI Services, including the revolutionary Smart Redact. This suite is notable as the pioneer in seamlessly merging AI technology with PDF editing, outperforming competitors. Plus, its competitive pricing makes it a top choice for businesses aiming for cost-effective versatility.

Key advancements include:

• Secure AI Conversations: Foxit’s AI-driven Smart Redact ensures PDFs are devoid of personal and proprietary data, guaranteeing only sanitized content interacts with ChatGPT. Users benefit from a seamless and secure AI experience.

• Cross-Platform AI Assistant: Previously cloud-exclusive, Foxit PDF Editor Suite’s AI Assistant is now available across Windows, Mac, and Cloud platforms. This broad reach equips users with AI-powered document summarization, rewriting, translation, and language correction, optimizing productivity.

• Licensing Console Upgrade: The Suite’s licensing console has evolved, providing businesses with precise control over individual cloud-based services, such as eSignatures, AI Assistant, and Smart-Redact. This enhancement allows businesses to tailor features according to specific needs, ensuring compliance and resource optimization.

• Collaboration with ChatGPT: Foxit PDF Assistant integrates with ChatGPT’s Plugin store, making advanced PDF conversion functionalities available within ChatGPT’s ecosystem, heralding a new age in document management.