Fortra Introduces New Integrations for Offensive Security

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Fortra announced new integrations for its offensive security solutions that streamline capabilities for vulnerability management, penetration testing, and red teaming. Working together, the solutions apply the same techniques used by threat actors to identify and exploit gaps in an organizations’ security. With this proactive security approach, customers can find and fix weaknesses in their security posture before they are exploited.

Fortra’s offensive security solutions, including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (VM), Core Impact penetration testing software, Cobalt Strike adversary simulation software, and Outflank Security Tooling are now interoperable, providing data centralization, easy information sharing, reduced console fatigue, accelerated time-to-remediation, among other benefits.

Fortra’s offensive security offerings come in five configurations for an enhanced security stance and centralized control:

Essentials – Combines Fortra’s Frontline VM, the industry’s most comprehensive SaaS vulnerability management solution, with Fortra’s powerful penetration testing platform, Core Impact, to scan, evaluate and prioritize security vulnerabilities and remediation efforts throughout an organization’s network.

Advanced – Combining Fortra’s penetration testing and adversary simulation software solutions, Core Impact and Cobalt Strike, this provides a robust view of vulnerabilities through advanced ransomware and phishing simulations and comprehensive reporting, while also giving teams the ability to collaborate in real time.

· Elite – Combines Frontline VM, Core Impact, and Cobalt Strike, allowing customers to evaluate security, identify vulnerabilities and proactively reduce risk. These combined vulnerability management, penetration testing, and adversary simulation tools run at the same time and are interoperable, streamlining the process to identify, analyze and prioritize vulnerabilities.

Red Team – Built to integrate seamlessly into Cobalt Strike’s flexible command and control framework, Outflank Security Tooling extends a company’s red teaming capabilities. Together, these tools can deploy more sophisticated adversary simulation and assess overall security posture and vulnerability.

Advanced Red Team – Combines Core Impact, Cobalt Strike and Outflank Security Tooling to safely evaluate security gaps, defenses and security strategies using the same tactics as today’s threat actors. Together, these solutions provide a holistic security testing methodology for advanced red teamers.