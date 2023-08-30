For a bank customer, KDDI France creates a high security zone in its Paris datacentre with FASTCOM’s SMACS solutions

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

FASTCOM Technology SA announces the collaboration with KDDI France, Paris (France). KDDI France provides global IT solutions, performant and secure. Thanks to its datacenter launched in 2021, French “Wohlesales” and “Cloud Iass” solutions are offered. In order to set-up a high security zone for a bank customer, the solution SMACS FlexMat is installed in the datacenter. Securing simultaneously the flows of people and of material, the SMACS solutions ensure an optimal security, while allowing for an operational flexibility. The project has been carried out in collaboration with the company GENETEC for the access control.

The challenge: KDDI France offers its customers customized, high-performance and safe solutions. For a banking customer, a secure zone must be created so that the computer racks are accessible only to its employees. All incoming and outgoing flows of people and materials must be secured. This security must not come at the expense of operational flexibility and ease of use.

The solution: FASTCOM’s SMACS FlexMat solution meets the needs specified by KDDI’s customer. Requiring no major construction work, SMACS integrates seamlessly into the existing architectural and technical infrastructure. It simultaneously controls and secures the flow of people, including wheelchair users, and materials (up to "Euro pallet" size). Special modes, including "emergency exit" and "VIP" modes, are available.

« We were looking for an innovative, high-performance solution to control access for people and equipment entering and leaving the area where our customer’s IT racks are located. FASTCOM’s SMACS FlexMat solution ensures optimum security for the various flows in and out of the secure zone, while providing a high degree of operational flexibility. » M. Kergustanc, site manager, KDDI, Paris, France