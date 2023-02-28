Fingerprints and Flywallet developing wearable biometric payment & access products for Europe

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

World-leading biometrics company Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and Flywallet, a biometric wearables technology startup, are collaborating to develop and launch biometric wearable products for the European market. Flywallet has built a range of consumer products that support payments, mobility, access and health use cases in a single ecosystem. Among other uses, its products enable secure payments, ticketing and loyalty services; password-free login to online services; and building and car access control.

The wearable products from Flywallet will now feature Fingerprints’ biometric sensors, software and algorithm benefitting from their ultra-low-power consumption, leading performance, and the company’s years of experience in secure biometrics innovation. Fingerprints’ sensors are designed to be multifunctional to enable usage across a range of different form factors to enhance the security, privacy and user experience.

Demand for wearable devices is expected to continue increasing. Most wearables, however, do not have sufficient security measures required for activities such as making a payment or unlocking a car or front door.

By combining biometric authentication with wearable technology, Flywallet ensures only the owner of the device can use it. This enables new possibilities for wearable technology in verticals such as payments and access – key focus areas for Fingerprints, which has dedicated business divisions for improving the safety, security and convenience of payments and access through biometric technology.

Flywallet and Fingerprints will participate at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain from 27 February through 2 of March, where they will showcase the proof-of-concept wearable product.