Fingerprints and BenjiLock sign exclusive deal to promote premium biometric access control globally

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB announced that it has entered into a global agreement with BenjiLock, a US-based design company of premium biometric lock solutions. The deal will see BenjiLock incorporate Fingerprints’ biometric sensor, software and algorithm into its designs for physical access security solutions, including patented TSA-accepted biometric locks and equipment cases to address the market demand of enhanced security.

BenjiLock, which won investment from Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary on US television show ’Shark Tank’ in 2017, has set out to redefine the personal security experience using hybrid technology and with the consumer in mind. Paving the way for fingerprint authentication to become the new industry standard, the collaboration between Fingerprints and BenjiLock will accelerate, and allow, new innovations in a wide range of markets worldwide.


