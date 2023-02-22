February 27 to March 4, 2023: SANS Institute to Enhance Regional Security Awareness with SANS Dubai February 2023

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute has announced SANS Dubai February 2023 to be held in-person at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai, from February 27 to March 4, 2023. The training event will focus on threat detection and elimination, strengthening security architecture and managing a security operations center (SOC), while tailoring defence practices to specific organizational needs.

The training program consists of three main modules offered through both in-person training and simultaneous live online sessions. Course modules will be led by Kevin Ripa for FOR578: Cyber Threat Intelligence; Maxim Deweerdt for SEC511: Continuous Monitoring and Security Operations; and John Hubbard for MGT551: Building and Leading Security Operation Centres. Sessions will run from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM GST, including breaks. Students also have the opportunity to attend SANS Community Nights, where they can engage and network with the local InfoSec community in Dubai. Data Recovery (Beyond the software), a bonus session by Kevin Ripa, will run on Wednesday, March 1st at 6:30 PM. For more information, or to register (in-person or online), please visit https://www.sans.org/u/1p2W

SANS Dubai February 2023 will equip students with the analytical skills required to combat cyber threats and bolster the security posture of any organization, in any industry. For more information on SANS Dubai February 2023, or to register for the event, please visit: https://www.sans.org/u/1p2R

To further strengthen the security awareness culture across organizations in the region, SANS Institute will also be attending the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in Dubai (27-28 February 2023), at stand #303 where they will demonstrate how they are closing the skills gap and building high-performing security teams and leaders. Barrett Darnell, certified instructor at SANS Institute will host ‘How to Address Cognitive Biases in Information Security’ on Tuesday, 28 February, 1:10 PM GST, at the summit. Cognitive biases are mental shortcuts that allow us to make decisions and judgments quickly, but they can also lead to errors in judgment and decision-making. Barrett will delve into how security teams can test assumptions and help identify these cognitive biases in play to strengthen their critical thinking and decision-making process.

To register for the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit and sign up for this session, please visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/security-risk-management-uae/register