Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Diary

February 2024

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

30 January - 1st February - Tel Aviv (Israel)
Cybertech Europe

Place: Tel Aviv Convention Center

https://www.cybertechisrael.com/

8 - 9 February - Paris
Université de l’AFCDP

Maison de la Chimie

https://afcdp.net/

11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)
Geo Week

CONTACT:

www.geo-week.com
Hashtag: #geoweek
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeoWeekNews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeoWeekExpo
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/geoweek/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWeek
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geo_week/?hl=en

11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)
AEC Next Technology

Expo + Conference

www.aecnext.com

11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)
SPAR 3D

Expo + Conference

www.spar3d.com/event

13 - 15 February - Dubaï (UAE)
ISS World Middle East
www.issworldtraining.com/iss_mea/index.htm

19 - 22 February - San Francisco CA (USA)
MAAWG

Hyatt Regency, Embarcadero Center

www.m3aawg.org

22 February - London (UK)
Technology Live!

https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/

26 - 27 February – Phoenix, AZ (USA)
Gartner CIO Leadership Forum

https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/cio-us-west

26 - 28 February - Rome (Italy)
ICISSP
www.icissp.org

26 - 29 February - Barcelona (Spain)
Mobile World Congress
www.mobileworldcongress.com

27 - 28 February - Munich (Germany)
Cyber Security for Critical Manufacturing

https://europe.manusecevent.com/


See previous articles

    

See next articles



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 