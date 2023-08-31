February 2024
September 2023 by Marc Jacob
30 January - 1st February - Tel Aviv (Israel)
Cybertech Europe
Place: Tel Aviv Convention Center
https://www.cybertechisrael.com/
8 - 9 February - Paris
Université de l’AFCDP
Maison de la Chimie
11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)
Geo Week
CONTACT:
www.geo-week.com
Hashtag: #geoweek
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeoWeekNews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeoWeekExpo
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/geoweek/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWeek
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geo_week/?hl=en
11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)
AEC Next Technology
Expo + Conference
11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)
SPAR 3D
Expo + Conference
13 - 15 February - Dubaï (UAE)
ISS World Middle East
www.issworldtraining.com/iss_mea/index.htm
19 - 22 February - San Francisco CA (USA)
MAAWG
Hyatt Regency, Embarcadero Center
22 February - London (UK)
Technology Live!
https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/
26 - 27 February – Phoenix, AZ (USA)
Gartner CIO Leadership Forum
https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/cio-us-west
26 - 28 February - Rome (Italy)
ICISSP
www.icissp.org
26 - 29 February - Barcelona (Spain)
Mobile World Congress
www.mobileworldcongress.com
27 - 28 February - Munich (Germany)
Cyber Security for Critical Manufacturing
https://europe.manusecevent.com/