Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Abonnieren Sie unseren NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

vom Newsletter abmelden

Terminkalender

Februar 2024

September 2023 von Marc Jacob

30 januar - 1er Februar - Tel Aviv (Israel)
Cybertech Goblal Tel Aviv

Lieu : Tel Aviv Convention Center

www.cybertechisrael.com/

8 - 9 februar - Paris
Université de l’AFCDP

Maison de la Chimie

https://afcdp.net/

11 - 13 februar - Denvers (USA)
Geo Week

CONTACT:

www.geo-week.com
Hashtag: #geoweek
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeoWeekNews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeoWeekExpo
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/geoweek/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWeek
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geo_week/?hl=en

11 - 13 februar - Denvers (USA)
AEC Next Technology

Expo + Conference

www.aecnext.com

11 - 13 februar - Denvers (USA)
SPAR 3D

Expo + Conference

www.spar3d.com/event

13 - 15 februar - Dubai (VAE)
ISS World Middle East
www.issworldtraining.com/iss_mea/index.htm

19 - 22 februar - San Francisco CA (USA)
MAAWG

Hyatt Regency, Embarcadero Center

www.m3aawg.org

22 februar - London, (Vereinigtes Königreich)
Technology Live!

https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/

26 - 27 Februar – Phoenix, AZ (USA)
Gartner CIO Leadership Forum

https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/cio-us-west

26 - 28 februar - Rom (Italien)
ICISSP
www.icissp.org

26 - 29 Februar - Barcelona (​​Spanien)
Mobile World Congress
www.mobileworldcongress.com

27 - 28 Februar - Munchen (Germany)
Cyber Security for Critical Manufacturing

https://europe.manusecevent.com/


zum vorherigen Artikel

    

zum nächsten Artikel



All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

 
Kontakt Über uns Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 