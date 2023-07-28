Exterro and ModeOne Announce Global Strategic Partnership

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Exterro Inc., and ModeOne Technologies, Inc. announced a strategic technology partnership. With this partnership, Exterro customers will now have access to ModeOne’s Smartphone Framework OEM, unlocking the only cloud-based product in the market that can target business-related data stored on Apple iOS and Android smartphones, remotely, and within hours, not days or weeks.

This groundbreaking collaboration enables Exterro customers to effectively address the many difficulties associated with smartphone data collection and compliance, leveraging ModeOne’s automated framework. Data collected via ModeOne from Android and Apple phones can be imported into Exterro’s E-Discovery and FTK® investigative solutions, including Exterro Legal Hold, Exterro E-Discovery Data Management, Exterro Review and Exterro FTK® Enterprise, offering one-of-its-kind data review for our joint customers.

This game-changing solution from Exterro and ModeOne capitalizes on a cutting-edge cloud framework that removes the need for physical collection kits, delivers defensible e-discovery processes, eliminates high-volume requirements, and capitalizes on cloud resource scaling to alleviate long-time difficulties with smartphone data discovery. Together, the companies will give customers consistently faster access to the facts of a matter on a cost-predictable basis.