Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Exterro and ModeOne Announce Global Strategic Partnership

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Exterro Inc., and ModeOne Technologies, Inc. announced a strategic technology partnership. With this partnership, Exterro customers will now have access to ModeOne’s Smartphone Framework OEM, unlocking the only cloud-based product in the market that can target business-related data stored on Apple iOS and Android smartphones, remotely, and within hours, not days or weeks.

This groundbreaking collaboration enables Exterro customers to effectively address the many difficulties associated with smartphone data collection and compliance, leveraging ModeOne’s automated framework. Data collected via ModeOne from Android and Apple phones can be imported into Exterro’s E-Discovery and FTK® investigative solutions, including Exterro Legal Hold, Exterro E-Discovery Data Management, Exterro Review and Exterro FTK® Enterprise, offering one-of-its-kind data review for our joint customers.

This game-changing solution from Exterro and ModeOne capitalizes on a cutting-edge cloud framework that removes the need for physical collection kits, delivers defensible e-discovery processes, eliminates high-volume requirements, and capitalizes on cloud resource scaling to alleviate long-time difficulties with smartphone data discovery. Together, the companies will give customers consistently faster access to the facts of a matter on a cost-predictable basis.


See previous articles

    

See next articles



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 