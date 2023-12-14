Extension of FISA’s Section 702 Reaction Commentary

December 2023

Extension of FISA’s Section 702 – Amy Peikoff, Chief Policy Officer "Anyone who voted for this, of whatever party, I say we vote them out. They have acted in blatant disregard of our Fourth Amendment Rights.

We need to correct the wrong turn our Supreme Court took in the 1970s, overturn Smith and Miller, and return the "third-party doctrine" to its proper scope. Your privacy should not be subject to the whim of legislators and bureaucrats. Nor should it be sacrificed simply because you’ve chosen to take advantage of all the great conveniences modern life has to offer.

As a human being living in a modern society, you have a *right* to create states of privacy for yourself by exercising your fundamental rights to property and contract. It’s time for our government to recognize and respect this fact.

Make Privacy Legal Again."

BitChute Stands with Rumble Amidst DDoS Attacks, Attacks Originated from US and UK threat actors (screenshot attached)

Earlier this week, BitChute announced that it stands firmly alongside Rumble in the face of recent DDoS cyberattacks. BitChute also came under attack during this period, but was only off line for a few seconds. These cyber attacks according to data from Cloudflare, interesting enough, originated out of the US and UK – instead of more common places such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

These attacks followed the GOP-controlled Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight’s release, on a dedicated Rumble channel, of over 40 hours of security video footage taken at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. On December 7, the Committee established the channel and released the first batch of footage. And just four days later, Rumble experienced a substantial, site-wide cyber attack. The timing raises suspicions, particularly considering the controversial nature of the footage, released nearly three years after the events at the Capitol. Another limited outage occurred last week during the livestream of the fourth GOP debate, just as Vivek Ramaswamy began answering a question regarding the immunity from legal liability enjoyed by the manufacturers of "Warp Speed" COVID vaccines.

BitChute Launches Rants and Raves Real-Time Anonymous Chat Feature

BitChute announced earlier this month the availability of Rants and Raves, a first-of-its-kind live chat feature designed to allow users to express themselves without the risk of social harm. Once a video is live, users whose identification remains masked through a pseudonym generator, may express their thoughts and impressions to the video creator and to one another. Those anonymous comments are available for viewing for 60-minutes, after which they disappear. The posted comments are not stored or tracked by BitChute to ensure the privacy and free speech of users. Rants and Raves has been developed to minimize content moderation workload while complying with content moderation regulations.