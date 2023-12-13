Expert tips to stay safe against cyber crime this Christmas

December 2023 by Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText Security Solutions

This morning it was forecasted that almost £100 million is going to be stolen from thousands of victims this christmas and the Trade body of UK Finance along with Trading Standards say people need to be on their guard over the festive period.

This comes after the National Cyber Security Centre warned that cyber-criminals are using AI to produce more convincing scam emails, fake adverts and websites.

With over 60% of consumers are predicted to shop online this holiday season, and with the rise of social media shops such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, consumers have plenty of choices. The increase in options, while great for shoppers, is good news for cybercriminals as more attack surfaces means more opportunity to scam unsuspected victims.

In response to this, Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant from OpenText Cybersecurity shares important tips on staying safe when shopping this festive period.