Expert.e Cybersécurité des Systèmes Industriels (Grenoble) F/H

juin 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber represents a large industrial group with a global presence and a reputation that is no longer to be done (or almost) for the quality of their products and systems. In a unique, digital e...

Define and specify dedicated secure solutions: analysis of customer requirements, support for costing, technical choices and solution design

Implement the security measures required at the system level, define the associated verification tests and ensure the traceability of the information system security requirements.

Manage cybersecurity throughout the lifecycle of a business achievement, integrating the approval and maintenance of security conditions with customers.

Carry out, from time to time, organizational and technical audits of information security.

Contribute to the creation of offers by bringing your knowledge of client applications.

Propose, develop and deliver differentiating expertise for the target markets.

Communicate, consolidate and share know-how internally and with our customers.



Short trips (10%) in France and abroad.

Cybersecurity engineer (4 years, IT / network training) with a first significant experience of cybersecurity in an industrial environment.

Control of IP networks, industrial networks, system administration, protection technique (hardening, cryptography, PKI, network segregation, IDS, firewall, SIEM ...).

Knowledge of cybersecurity standards and repositories: ANSSI, LPM, ISO / IEC27001 / 2, IEC62443, NIST…

Knowledge of risk analysis methodologies: EBIOS or similar (ISO / IEC27005). Knowledge of CISSP, ISO2700x, GSEC, IEC62443 certifications.

Good interpersonal skills, creativity, efficiency and thoroughness.

Customer orientation: listen, understand, clarify, prescribe the appropriate solutions and expertise

Fluent French AND English essential (written and oral). Proficiency in another language is a plus.

EliteCyber represents a large industrial group with a global presence and a reputation that is no longer to be done (or almost) for the quality of their products and systems.In a unique, digital environment, at the crossroads of IT, IoT and OT technologies, from the cloud to communicating assets, you will bring cybersecurity expertise for the clients' projects and to the creation of offers from the R&D and Services divisions.SCOPEPROFILEFrance GRENOBLE ISERE RHONE-alpes Cybersécurité Cybersecurity Sécurité-des-SI Industrie ICS industrial-cybersecurity OT Operational technologies industrial systems systemes industriels Industriel Architecte Architecture-logicielle IEC62443 CSSLP CISSP CISSO CCSP Devsecops Secure-Development-CycleRSSI netwrk network-security sécurité-réseau network-security-engineer ip industrial-networks hardenig cryptography pki ids firewall siem anssi lmp iso iec27001 iec27002 iec62443 nist franch english français anglais Pentest Pentester Audit-sécurité Security-Analyst Analyste-sécurité test-de-penetration test-dintrusion boite-noire boite-blanche Metasplit Arachni intrusion failles failles-securité OWASP audit-de-code audit-de-configuration audit-sécurité-réseau réseau Consultant-cybersécurité Cybersecurity-consultant Cybersecurity-engineer ingénieur-cybersécurité SOC Sécurity-Operation-center IAM Identity-Acess-Management Forensics Threat-Intelligence NAC GRC Gouvernance Risques Conformité Gouvernance Risk Compliance Technical-Security Digital-forensics GDPR RGPD IAM Identity-Acess-Management Cyberdéfense-Microsoft-Windows SQL-Server Azure Office-365 Dynamics MSBI Data ISO-2700X ISO27001 ISO27005 EBIOS ITL DPO Ping-identity ADFS PKI-MS Pimx SIEM Politique-securité Security-policy Sécurité-des-SI RSSI Pentest Pentester Audit-sécurité Security-Analyst Analyste-sécurité test-de-penetration test-dintrusion Consultant-cybersécurité Cybersecurity-consultant Cybersecurity-engineer ingénieur-cybersécurité SOC Sécurity-Operation-center GRC Gouvernance Risques Conformité Gouvernance Risk Compliance Technical-Security Digital-forensics GDPR RGPD IAM Identity-Acess-Management Cyberdéfense- I Data ISO-2700X ISO27001 ISO27005 EBIOS ITL DPO Ping-identity ADFS PKI-MS Pimx SIEM Politique-securité Security-policy PAC Procces-Automation-Controller R&D Research-and'development ANSSI CNIL architecture ethernet software hardware network ordinateur-industriel

Salaire : 50k€/70k€ (selon profil)

Date annonce : 12/06/2020

Date de debut : 12/06/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...