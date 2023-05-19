Expert commentary: Reddit phishing attack

February 2023 by Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText Security Solutions

Reddit, the social news and discussion site with 50 million daily users, has been hacked. The commentary from Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText Security Solutions on why employee training can help protect against targeted phishing attacks.

“Another day, another cyber-attack caused by a common attack vector: a phishing campaign targeted at employees. Cybercriminals are continuing to have great success with this method of breaching corporate networks – and organisations are now playing catch-up to protect against these threats.

To ensure preparedness, businesses need to ensure they have real-time anti-phishing integrated into any security solutions that they install on employee endpoint devices. Hackers make money from successful phishing attacks and are therefore constantly changing their techniques and tactics to ensure the highest rate of return. Powerful threat intelligence technology that uses machine learning to identify the latest threats can help massively when it comes to protecting against these ever-evolving scams.

It’s also crucial to ensure staff are properly trained to identify threats. There’s no use investing in sophisticated cybersecurity software and services if employees continue to click on dangerous phishing links that slip through the net, in turn granting cybercriminals access to the business network. It’s like turning on a fancy home security alarm, but leaving a window open – you’ll be left playing catch-up after the bad guys get in. Cybersecurity training providers are now working continuously to adjust the content in their courses and simulations to reflect the latest threat landscape – and businesses need to ensure they’re rolling out a comprehensive and consistent education programme as well as the latest anti-phishing technology. Only then will they be able to truly improve employee vigilance and stand the best chance of defending the network.”