Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Last events

GLOBAL SECURITY MAG

    

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Expert Comment: Delinea: Twitter Users Phone Numbers shared online

November 2022 by Joseph Carson, Advisory CISO and Chief Security Scientist chez Delinea

In the news today, Twitter confirmed that over 5.4 million Twitter user records containing non-public information, was previously stolen and fixed in January, but that the records have been shared for free on a hacker forum.
Another potentially more significant data dump of millions of Twitter records has also been disclosed by a security researcher, demonstrating how widely abused this bug was by threat actors.

 

 

 

Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Delinea points out that “This particular attack has just been acknowledged by Twitter. The public disclosure of Twitter users’ phone numbers enables an attacker to attempt to bypass 2FA or MFA, if enabled.

Mobile phone numbers are just one step in the attack path to targeting users through MFA fatigue, but attackers may take the easy path and sell the data on to scammers to make themselves a bit of money.”


See previous articles

    

See next articles



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 