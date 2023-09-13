Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

Expert Comment: CISA Open Source Software Security Roadmap

September 2023 by John Allison, Director of Program Management for FedRAMP at Checkmarx

The CISA have released its Open Source Software Security Roadmap on how they will partner with federal agencies, open source software (OSS) consumers, and the OSS community, to secure OSS infrastructure. John Allison from Checkmarx has commented on this important milestone.

CISA’s publication of the Open Source Software Security Roadmap is an important milestone as CISA and other elements in the US Government continue to implement the National Cybersecurity Strategy.

While CISA is focused on protecting the US Government, the priorities listed should benefit all users of open source software. Open source software exists in nearly every application, and CISA’s roadmap helps mitigate the effects of vulnerabilities in the software, as well as counter supply chain threats.


See previous articles

    



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 