Expert Comment: CISA Open Source Software Security Roadmap

September 2023 by John Allison, Director of Program Management for FedRAMP at Checkmarx

The CISA have released its Open Source Software Security Roadmap on how they will partner with federal agencies, open source software (OSS) consumers, and the OSS community, to secure OSS infrastructure. John Allison from Checkmarx has commented on this important milestone.

CISA’s publication of the Open Source Software Security Roadmap is an important milestone as CISA and other elements in the US Government continue to implement the National Cybersecurity Strategy.

While CISA is focused on protecting the US Government, the priorities listed should benefit all users of open source software. Open source software exists in nearly every application, and CISA’s roadmap helps mitigate the effects of vulnerabilities in the software, as well as counter supply chain threats.