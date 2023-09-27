Evanssion and ThreatQuotient Join Forces to Strengthen Security Operations in the Middle East

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Evanssion announced a strategic distribution partnership with ThreatQuotient, a security operations platform innovator. This partnership signifies a pivotal step towards providing structure to cyber intelligence and performing core workflows, thus enabling organizations to regain the analytical productivity and efficiency of Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts across the Middle East region.

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQuotient’s data-driven security operations platform helps teams prioritize, automate, and collaborate on security incidents. ThreatQ enables more focused decision making and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. Their industry leading Data Management, Investigations, Orchestration and Automation capabilities support multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage, vulnerability prioritization, and can also serve as a threat intelligence platform.

Evanssion will be at GITEX Global 2023 along with ThreatQuotient and other giants in the cybersecurity industry. Executives from Evanssion will be at Stand B15 in Hall 25’s Cyber Valley, engaging with customers and channel partners to discuss threat intelligence needs and other cybersecurity solutions such as API Security, NDR, and DSPM. GITEX Global 2023 is taking place from 16th to 20th October at Dubai World Trade Centre.