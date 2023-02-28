European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) favors European cloud collaboration platforms for its confidential data

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

TAS Cloud Services, a European cloud services provider, and its partner Nextcloud, a German company specializing in the provision of secure collaboration platforms, announced that EDPS has chosen to deploy the Nextcloud solution hosted with TAS Cloud Services in its Sophia-Antipolis datacenter for more secure and efficient internal collaboration and to extend the use of the solution to EU institutions.

Choosing a European solution

EDPS, in charge of protecting the privacy and personal data of European citizens, chose Nextcloud and TAS Cloud Services to comply with strict European data protection laws. The platform is fully compliant with European data protection legislation and offers a simple way to achieve digital sovereignty with hosting in France and an open source solution.

By favoring open source software over commonly used US cloud service providers such as AWS Smart Business, Office 365 or Google Workplace, EDPS avoids transferring its data outside the EU.

Close collaboration for security and confidentiality

The European Union now has a powerful and complete collaboration platform, compliant with European data protection legislation, approved, used and offered by the EU’s independent data protection supervisor.

By choosing TAS Cloud Services and Nextcloud for the management of its confidential data, EDPS has opted for peace of mind, but also for a secure and privacy-friendly European solution.

Wojciech Wiewiórowski, European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), said, "Solutions like this can minimize dependency on monopoly providers and harmful vendor lock-in. By negotiating a contract with an EU-based cloud service provider [TAS Cloud Services, editor’s note], EDPS is fulfilling its commitments, as outlined in its 2020-2024 strategy, to help the European institutions lead by example in protecting digital rights and handling data responsibly."

TAS Cloud Services is proud to work closely with Nextcloud to provide EDPS with a managed hosting service that combines availability, proximity and professionalism. TAS Cloud Services’ hosting and managed services are ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018 HDS and PCI-DSS certified, ensuring a high level of security and privacy.