Equinix Appoints Peter Lantry as Managing Director for Ireland

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Equinix, Inc. has appointed Peter Lantry as its Managing Director for Ireland. Peter will lead Equinix’s business in Ireland, working closely with customers to support their growth and targets as data volumes continue to rise, whilst driving the key environmental and community engagement initiatives so crucial to the sustainable goals and vision of the country and Equinix.

Peter joins Equinix from Hitachi Energy, where he was Country Managing Director and Global Data Centre Lead with a focus on developing sustainable energy solutions for the industry. He brings with him almost two decades’ experience in senior managerial and director roles in large enterprises in technology and the Irish energy sector.

Peter also previously held the position of Head of Interconnection at EirGrid, where he ran the High Voltage Direct Current interconnection business. Peter’s time at EirGrid included working as senior project manager on the award-winning East-West Interconnector, which connects the Irish and British electricity markets and was the largest capital project within the company’s capital programme at the time.