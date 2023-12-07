Energy Sector Third-Party Cyber Risk Report reveals significant percentage of largest energy companies breached

December 2023 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog

"The awareness of third-party risk is now reaching an all-time high. No

sector can ignore the risk any longer and must establish adequate

policies and procedures to mandate minimum protections for any business

they work with in the supply chain. These measures should extend beyond

basic cybersecurity coverage and establish data security protocols and

protections such as anti data exfiltration. With attacks reaching an

all- time high in November, we expect this trend to continue well into

2024. (https://www.blackfog.com/the-state-of-ransomware-in-2023/)"