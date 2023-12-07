Energy Sector Third-Party Cyber Risk Report reveals significant percentage of largest energy companies breached
December 2023 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog
Security Scorecard’s Energy Sector Third-Party Cyber Risk Report was
recently released, revealing that 90% of the world’s biggest energy
companies have suffered a supply chain breach in the past 12 months.
Darren Williams, CEO
and Founder, BlackFog:
"The awareness of third-party risk is now reaching an all-time high. No
sector can ignore the risk any longer and must establish adequate
policies and procedures to mandate minimum protections for any business
they work with in the supply chain. These measures should extend beyond
basic cybersecurity coverage and establish data security protocols and
protections such as anti data exfiltration. With attacks reaching an
all- time high in November, we expect this trend to continue well into
2024. (https://www.blackfog.com/the-state-of-ransomware-in-2023/)"