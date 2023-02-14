Employee Service Provider Personal Group Deploys LogRhythm SIEM to Proactively Fight Cybersecurity Threats

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

LogRhythm has been selected by Personal Group, a leading UK provider of employee services, to deploy its security information and event management (SIEM) solution. Personal Group gains comprehensive threat detection, protection, and mitigation capabilities to defend its sensitive data and deliver a secure service for improving employee wellbeing.

With LogRhythm SIEM, Personal Group gains a robust cybersecurity foundation to meet growing demand for employee services. LogRhythm’s solution enables Personal Group to maximize its cybersecurity resources and achieve an in-depth understanding of its threat landscape. Personal Group’s security team gain intuitive, high-performance analytics to monitor network activity and security events across its entire IT environment.

“Employee benefits and wellbeing services are essential, with employers looking to make their workforce more resilient and employees seeking increased financial security. Critical industry attacks are on the rise, and it is imperative that employee service providers are taking proactive steps to defend their data and ensure business continuity,” said Kev Eley, Vice President of Sales, Europe at LogRhythm. “By deploying LogRhythm SIEM, Personal Group is achieving greater visibility to make informed cybersecurity decisions. It is taking control of its security outcomes and providing a seamless and secure service to its customers.”

The LogRhythm SIEM helps organizations address cybersecurity issues with a comprehensive suite of tools before they cause widespread business disruption. It enables security teams to automatically detect and rapidly prioritize potential threats with agility.

“Demand for our services has never been greater as employers put an increased focus on improving their employee value propositions. In this critical time of growth, we need to be providing an uninterrupted service for our customers that can withstand modern cyberthreats,” said Scott Ashenden, Technical Operations Manager at Personal Group. “We chose LogRhythm’s SIEM because we found it to be more intuitive, user friendly and more flexible than its competitors. The ease of use and its ability to respond all in one platform put LogRhythm ahead for us. Looking ahead, we want to grow our capabilities with LogRhythm and continue evolving our security response.”

Personal Group’s vision is to create a brighter future for the UK workforce. It provides benefits and services focused on improving employee health, wellbeing, and engagement.