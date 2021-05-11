Embedded Security Expert

mai 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber represents its client, global specialist in energy management and automation with operations in more than 100 countries,



Our client offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in Non-residential & Residential Buildings, Industries & Machines Manufacturers, Utilities & Infrastructure and Data Centers & Networks.



BUSINESS UNIT : Drive - specialist and world leader in the supply of reliable, reliable and efficient solutions for the control of electrical energy



The domain combines many technologies and associated challenges totally in line with the client strategy such as power conversion and motor contro



TEAM 38 people



ROLE



As a Cybersecurity Expert your missions will be:



• Work on the definition of the Cyber ​​Security architecture of the ELECTRIC range of variable speed drives.

• Work with cross-functional technical disciplines (control, application software architecture, communication, functional safety, electronics and processors) and define with them the most relevant architecture by considering their impact on the design and performance of products.

• Participate in the definition of the new Drive embedded firmware architecture, as well as the evolution of the architecture and the basic components of the software

• Specify the development of new cybersecurity functionalities, validate the suitability of the architecture with the specifications

• Evaluate the integration of cybersecurity functionalities into the architectures using simulations, expertise, prototypes, customer interviews, competitive benchmarks,

• Propose design solutions taking into account transversal requirements (schedule, cost, technical risks).

• Conduct a technological watch on techniques associated with cybersecurity in the integrated firmware.

• Carry out a continuous follow-up of the weaknesses identified on the internal code or the libraries used.



Possibility of 2 days remote per week once probation period validated.







QUALIFICATIONS



- Software engineer with experience in cybersecurity and design of embedded software (minimum 4 years of experience),



Technical skills:

- Knowledge of software architectures embedded on microcontroller and processor (ARM CORTEX 3, CORTEX 4, A8 and others), in C, C ++, RTOS (μOSIII, QUADROS or others: LINUX, VXWORKS)

- Knowledge of Ethernet, TCP / IP, HTTP (S),

- Knowledge of digital signature, concept of high availability, secure boot, secure storage, device authenticity

- Ability to work in multicultural and multinational teams

- Fluent English required, non speaking French candidates will be considered





France Normandie Normandy client-final end-user CDI Industrie Industry Client-final end-user perm-contract permanent-contract industrie4.0 software embarqué embedded industrial utilities software software-architectures design cybersecurity itsecurity infosec embedded-architectures ethernet tcp ip https ar cortex a8 C C++ RTOS QUADROS Linux vxworks software-engineer test test-engineer, SAFE-agile agile, devops, linux clearcas git english

bay-controller contôrleur-elcetrique logicielle-embarquée logiciel-embarqué systèmes-embarqués embedded-software embarqué électroniques R&D recherche-et-développement research-and-developement Informatique-industrial OT IT ICS genie-electrique genie-logiciel telecoms intégration validation linux temps-réel real-time C/C++ C++ Linux-embarqué ethernet communication-logicielle architecture design conception implémentation intégration-logiciel développement TCP/IP UDP network Modbus, UART, SPI, IEC61850 Edition 1 et 2, IEC60870-5-101, IEC60870-5-104, DNP3, Modbus, IEC60870-5-103 firmware hardware os linux angular typescript authorisation authentification Oauth openId vulnerabilities vulnerabilities-assesments, pentest pentetration-testing threat vulnerability-scan debian, shell bash python perl docker kvm ethernet ldap/ad radius samba



Salaire : 60k€-70k€ basic (doe)

Date annonce : 11/05/2021

Date de debut : 11/05/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...