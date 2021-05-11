EMEA Sales Engineering Director - UK /Remote

mai 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber have partnered with Market Leading Security Cyber Vendor who are looking for their 1st Director of Sales Engineering EMEA to own pre-sales technical enablement to customers across the EM...

Lead [from the front line] a team of dynamic and energetic systems engineers and architects supporting Enterprise sales efforts in the global sales effort

Partner with HR to attract, hire and retain the top 10% of SE talent in the industry who are deeply technical and proficient in Python coding to support our rapid growth

Collaborate with the VP of Sales to drive new opportunities and sales, and develop SE strategies, ideas, and best practices for achieving success in a changing marketplace

Leverage your experience in driving career pathing, SE specializations, and certifications to differentiate and scale within the industry.

Be a coach! Become an expert in our automation platform, enable your team, and provide 1:1 coaching and development at every opportunity

Put your individual contributor hat on when needed, engage with customers, and help formulate strategies for strategic accounts to help win deals and drive execution.

Partner with other groups (e.g., Professional Services, Customer Success, Support, Product, Engineering) to help us continue an outstanding customer experience

The role will require [post-COVID] travel between 25-30% within EMEA to ensure that sales and client needs are met and exceeded

6+ years of leadership experience managing systems engineers and selling next generation security solutions to the enterprise

10+ years of sales engineering experience

We're a security focused company with preference with candidate having strong security posture

A deep appreciation for the SE role/contribution combined with experience in leading through change with large teams.

Understanding of SOC, IR, SIEM, data analytics, security tools, and good knowledge of networking

CISSP and related certifications would be great, but not required

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

EliteCyber have partnered with Market Leading Security Cyber Vendor who are looking for their 1st Director of Sales Engineering EMEA to own pre-sales technical enablement to customers across the EMEA region. You will also support and sell an award winning, SOAR management solution that solves the most critical issues faced by enterprise IT environments.Location: Can be based anywhere in EMEARemote workingSalary: 160 -190k pounds + bonus(70/30 split), stock options, doeYour day-to-day efforts will focus on building and leading a world-class sales engineering teamRequirementsPlease contact Anthony on Anthony.s@elitecyber-group.com or 07837770072 directlyInterview slots available this week, please send CV's over to the above email ASAP.

Salaire : doe 200k + bonus + stock (70/30 split)

Date annonce : 11/05/2021

Date de debut : 11/05/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...