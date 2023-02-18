Dr. Cindy Vestergaard is RKVST’s new vice president special projects and external relations

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cindy’s extensive experience with blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) across global supply chains, including reconciling dual-use chemicals, tracing arms transfers and tracking nuclear material across the nuclear fuel cycle (from mining to disposal), are a great fit with RKVST’s expanding opportunities with commercial businesses and government agencies.

In her new role, Cindy will work closely with customers and partners in building blockchain-powered data integrity, transparency and trust into existing supply chains utilising the RKVST platform. The RKVST platform is available to all businesses today starting with a free forever service that easily connects with existing data archives, on premises or in the cloud, enabling partners and customers to instantly verify assets and data are safe to use and fit for purpose.

Cindy is a non-resident fellow with the Nuclear Safeguards and Blockchain in Practice Programs at the Stimson Center, previously serving as director and senior fellow. Prior to Stimson, she worked as a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS) and in various positions at Canada’s foreign ministry, including senior policy advisor. Cindy has a BA in International Relations from the University of British Columbia, MA in International Relations and European Studies from Central European University (Budapest, Hungary) and a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen.