DoControl Launches SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

DoControl announced the launch of its SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows. The new expansion will extend its offering for SaaS to SaaS critical capabilities and initiate on-demand, scheduled, and fully automated remediation workflows to minimize the risk of cybersecurity supply-chain attacks originated from SaaS OAuth tokens.

The DoControl SSP offers SaaS-to-SaaS critical capabilities which include SaaS OAuth token discovery, risk profiling, analytics, and remediation. With the addition of SaaS-to-SaaS Remediation Workflows, customers can define granular automations triggered by SaaS OAuth token installation and permission scope activity updates. Combined with its Identity Provider (IDP), and Human Resources Information System (HRIS) integrations, DoControl embeds critical business context within workflows to perform reliable remediation with dozens of options. From revoking OAuth tokens, streamlining app reviews, or creating incidents, DoControl supports any security strategy tailored to your business.

Deploying DoControl’s SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows is straightforward and will provide DoControl’s SSP users with a comprehensive and holistic remediation process through discovery, control, and automated remediation.

Discovery and Visibility: Organizations can discover all interconnected first and third-party SaaS applications – sanctioned and unsanctioned – within a business’s estate. With a complete mapping and inventory, businesses can identify issues of non-compliance and understand the riskiest SaaS platforms, applications, and users exposed within the SaaS estate.

Monitor and Control: Organizations can perform application reviews with business users through pre-approval policies and workflows that require end users to provide a business justification to onboard new applications. Security teams can also quarantine suspicious applications, reduce excessive permissions, and revoke or remove applications or access.

Automated Remediation: Through intuitive, no-code conditional logic workflows, the DoControl Platform enables consistent enforcement and risk remediation across all SaaS applications, many of which cannot be achieved natively within each individual application. SaaS workflow automation is customizable to specific applications or use cases through a catalog of playbooks (pre-established templates) to meet organizational security program requirements.

The SaaS to SaaS Remediation Workflows are currently available to new and existing customers.