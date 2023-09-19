Discern Security lands funding round as it launches world’s first AI powered security policy management platform

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

In an era where global organizations collectively invested over $150 billion in cybersecurity measures last year*, the escalating proliferation of cyberattacks resulting in trillions of dollars in annual damages, underscores the critical need for cybersecurity innovation. Addressing this existential threat, Discern Security, the pioneering AI-driven policy management cybersecurity startup, has emerged from stealth with a $3m seed funding round.

The funding round was led by a diverse investor consortium including BoldCap, WestWave Capital, Cyber Mentor Fund, Security Syndicate, along with influential Global Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). This spread of investors underscores the opportunity Discern Security presents for the cybersecurity community.

Established in 2023 by seasoned entrepreneurs Sai Venkataraman, Santhosh Purathepparmbil, and Rohan Puri, Discern Security aspires to reshape the cybersecurity landscape by harnessing the formidable power of AI. The company functions as a "Policy Intelligence Hub," leveraging AI capabilities to monitor and optimize security controls across a multitude of cybersecurity tools for its clients. This innovative approach fosters the development of a cohesive cybersecurity mesh architecture, facilitating seamless integration among various security products.

Discern Security addresses three pivotal challenges confronting the industry. Firstly, it empowers organizations to maximize the efficacy of their security investments by enhancing the performance of existing products. Secondly, it alleviates the industry-wide shortage of cybersecurity expertise by taking on the operational heavy lifting, enabling teams to focus on strategic initiatives. Lastly, it tackles the inherent issue of standalone security products by simplifying the complex configuration process, thereby enhancing both security and productivity. Through its Policy Intelligence Hub, Discern Security empowers organizations to visualize and optimize their security configurations, ensuring continuous dynamic policy management throughout their cybersecurity tool arsenal.

In stark contrast to conventional static and compartmentalized security solutions, Discern Security’s platform adopts a proactive, interconnected approach to cybersecurity. By incorporating AI into the equation, the platform enables businesses to manage their security resources with greater efficiency while fortifying defenses against advanced cyber threats.

Discern Security’s solution has already gained significant traction, forging partnerships with numerous Fortune 500 corporations and top-tier cybersecurity firms.

The proceeds from this funding round will be allocated to expand the product offering, incorporating essential integrations, and continuing the recruitment of a global team of cybersecurity experts. Discern Security is poised to extend these solutions to businesses worldwide, actively safeguarding their digital assets against evolving cyber threats.