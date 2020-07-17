Director of Sales - Open Source Security - Series D Vendor - UK/Remote

EliteCyber's Vendor team has recently partnered with a Series D cyber vendor looking for their first Director of Sales to cover EMEA. After being recently funded by a global player; their parent company is a true global leader in its specialism and now adds open source security for its global offering to customers. Their new product solution bridges the gap between NetOps and DevOps, with multi-cloud application services that span from code to customer. The platform enables enterprises undergoing digital transformation to modernize legacy, monolithic applications, as well as deliver new, microservices-based applications.



As the Sales Director, you will coordinate sales to end-users of the wider-group's EMEA Major Accounts. You will run and lead the team of experienced Account Managers in EMEA. You will develop territory plans and participate in strategic and tactical planning. You will have broad responsibility and significant operational latitude.



Responsibilities:

• Directing, leading and driving a major part of their European sales activities through channel partnerships and direct selling

• Developing sales strategies and forecasting sales volumes.

• Responsibility for the supervision of our team of Major Account Managers

• Conducting performance evaluations, approving paid time-off (PTO), assigning or delegating work, providing on-the-job training, giving mentorship to staff, conducting performance improvement plans, taking disciplinary action, and recruiting

• Developing and fostering relationships with our key channel partners, enterprise customers and other industry leaders, monitoring all metrics and assuring our team meets both sales and key selling objectives.

• Engaging in key customer and channel opportunities and assisting with the sales cycle in support of the region's sales strategy.

• Taking ownership over an annual revenue target and having responsibility for sales goals/quotas, budgets, and account management





Key Skills:

• An excellent record of achievement as a sales leader focused selling solutions and software. In depth knowledge of market trends and mutations is required.

• Shown success in working in a fast paced and pressure-filled environment

• History of repeatedly achieving and exceeding quarterly quotas

• Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills. Success in building internal networks and cross-functional departments.

• Reputation for integrity, honesty, fairness and discretion

• A history of providing the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior towards both customers and employees

• Ability to build and adjust processes to changing market conditions.



Qualifications:

• BA/BS degree from an accredited college or university

• Substantial experience selling complex and sophisticated infrastructure hardware and/or software products to Fortune 1000 enterprise customers

• Demonstrated and successful track record of leading a remote field direct/channel sales organization

Salaire : £160k to £200k negotiable

