Director of Sales Engineering - Remote / London

EliteCyber's UK Security team have partnered with a Series E funded Cyber Security Vendor looking for their first Director of Sales Engineering – Global. With over $200m of total funding to date, they are currently supporting over 1,000 customers in over 38 countries with their award winning platform; which consolidates threat intelligence, security analytics, and cloud security.
The Director of SE will report into the CRO whilst building and maturing their current team of Sales Engineers globally. He/she will work closely with Sales and Customer Success teams to establish sales approaches, present technical presentations to prospects/customers, & company stakeholders. The Director will gather requirements and customer feedback from the Sales, Customer Experience and SE team, ensuring their success against assigned targets annually.

Responsibilities:

• Spearhead and drive all activities for their Sales Engineering team.
• Recruit, develop, improve, and maintain the Sales Engineering organization and processes to successfully meet and exceed the company's sales targets.
• Formulate and manage the team resources, ensuring they are efficiently deployed to support a broad range of customer and partner needs.
• Understand and communicate technical issues and/or enhancement requests from customers back to technical support, product management and R&D.
• Perform strategic win/loss analysis to optimize sales execution and drive product improvements.
• Work with stakeholders to align Sales Engineering with the company's strategic vision.
• Apply sales skills along with technical knowledge to effectively close sales.
• Ensure SE team is enabled to support all required company's products and solutions along with required sales/soft skills.
• Provide technical leadership and knowledge to the sales organization.
• Proactively engage with Sales Leadership to create close alignment and develop technical tools/programs to support sales campaigns and initiatives


Experience Required:

• Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related technical field required. Advanced Degree preferred
• 6+ years' experience in sales engineering, systems engineering and/or sales
• Proven Leadership skill with 4+ years managerial experience
• Experience working with FTSE 100 companies
• Extensive experience and working knowledge of a variety of security products (IPS/IDS, SIEM, Endpoint, Network Security, etc.)
• Extensive experience within the public cloud industry in either AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud
• Experience working in a channel partner/ technical alliance environment

Salaire : £150000 to 200000

Date annonce : 09/07/2020

Date de debut : 09/07/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


